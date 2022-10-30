SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 22,499 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,499 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

