SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

XPEL Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,400,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,471,147.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $4,991,755.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,400,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,471,147.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,487 shares of company stock worth $7,836,338 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.