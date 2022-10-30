Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 166.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,322 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.96. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

