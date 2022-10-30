Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.01. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.
Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 15.63%.
Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands
In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares in the company, valued at $950,110.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,945. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SWBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Smith & Wesson Brands Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
