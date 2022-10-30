Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 493,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SOI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 135.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

