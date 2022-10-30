Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan Elaine Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,764.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.