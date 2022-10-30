Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,638,000 after acquiring an additional 185,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,950,000 after acquiring an additional 826,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 270,972 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAVE opened at $21.59 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

