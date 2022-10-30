Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.72.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

