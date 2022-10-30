Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.45. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

