Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Stevanato Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STVN stock opened at €16.95 ($17.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 12-month high of €27.20 ($27.76). The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.71.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

