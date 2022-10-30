SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SunPower by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $17.89 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

