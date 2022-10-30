Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.55. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $370.20.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Stephens cut their target price on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.69.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

