The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $89,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Aaron’s stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

