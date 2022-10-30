The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 7.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

