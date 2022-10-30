The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.