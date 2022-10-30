TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 394.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in TopBuild by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 217,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

Shares of BLD opened at $168.57 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

