Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 471.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,739 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 103,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

