Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4,707.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UI has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:UI opened at $350.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.04. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 2,339.52%. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.