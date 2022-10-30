Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Lowered to $38.00 at DA Davidson

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UCTT. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.84.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $13,421,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 54.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

