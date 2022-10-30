Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Craig Hallum

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

UCTT opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $60.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.40%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.