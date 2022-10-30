Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $34.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UCTT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of UCTT opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

