Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $34.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on UCTT. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday.
Ultra Clean Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of UCTT opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.