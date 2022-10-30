United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $31.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Stock Down 17.7 %

Shares of UFCS opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $656.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $219.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $186,765 over the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.