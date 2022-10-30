Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 22.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 442.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Unity Software stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

