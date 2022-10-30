US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,348 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCII. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $612,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 52.9% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 127.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCII. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

