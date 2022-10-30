US Bancorp DE Acquires 18,349 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 54,533 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after buying an additional 427,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after buying an additional 717,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 106,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

CEQP opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.86 and a beta of 2.62. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,871.43%.

Insider Transactions at Crestwood Equity Partners

In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

