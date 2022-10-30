US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,564 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $5,113,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,949.95, a PEG ratio of 715.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $2,667,802.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,498.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $2,667,802.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,498.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,045 shares of company stock worth $14,902,978. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

