US Bancorp DE Acquires 369 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 46.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB Price Performance

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $186.59 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $166.61 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average of $278.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

