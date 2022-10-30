US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,952,000 after acquiring an additional 465,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

