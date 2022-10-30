US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crane were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Crane by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crane by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Crane by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crane Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

CR opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

