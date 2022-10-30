US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 363,306 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE RDY opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

