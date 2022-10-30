US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 50.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 54,095 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,429,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

