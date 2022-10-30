US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 297.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Lucid Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 14.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 11.87 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 17.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 29.88.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.