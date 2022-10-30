US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 921.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Trading Up 2.2 %

BB opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.47. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $12.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

