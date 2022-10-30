US Bancorp DE Buys 13,741 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 493.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.19.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,601 shares of company stock valued at $11,923,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.