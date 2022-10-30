US Bancorp DE Buys 299 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $203.37 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.98.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

