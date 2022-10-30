US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

