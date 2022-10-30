US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,716 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNA stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,646,603 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,438. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

