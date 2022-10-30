US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cryoport by 12.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 45.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cryoport by 52.4% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 117,017 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,255 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cryoport by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Cryoport by 26.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 811,082 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169,723 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

Cryoport Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CYRX opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.