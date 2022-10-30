US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 52.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 316,335 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $15,191,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 29.5% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAYW opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAYW. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

