US Bancorp DE Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

