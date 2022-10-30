US Bancorp DE Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 23.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

