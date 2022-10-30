US Bancorp DE Has $877,000 Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

