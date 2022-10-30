US Bancorp DE Has $906,000 Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.
In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
