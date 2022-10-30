US Bancorp DE Has $915,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,233,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,621,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,654,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after buying an additional 219,634 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 73.91%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

