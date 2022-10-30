US Bancorp DE Has $949,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

