US Bancorp DE Has $950,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Loews were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Loews by 5,286.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

