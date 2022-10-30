US Bancorp DE Has $957,000 Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $19,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

