US Bancorp DE Has $979,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $54,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

