US Bancorp DE Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 228.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Articles

