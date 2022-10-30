US Bancorp DE Has $983,000 Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 119.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.65.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.